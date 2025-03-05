Trump thanks Pakistan for extraditing wanted terrorist to US

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump thanked Pakistan for helping the US in the arrest of the terrorist responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan during the 2021 withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. He said that US is once again "standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism."

In his address to the joint session of Congress, Trump recalled the 13 American service members killed during a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, terming the withdrawal under the Biden administration "disastrous and incompetent." He even called it the "most embarrassing moment" in US history.

Trump said, "America is once again standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism. Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate Bombing during the disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan. Not that they were withdrawing, it was the way they withdrew. Perhaps, the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice."

"I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping us arrest this monster. This was a very momentous day for those 13 families who I actually got to know very well, most of them whose children were murdered and the many people that were so badly, over 42 people, so badly injured on that fateful day in Afghanistan. What a horrible day," he added.

In his address, Donald Trump announced that the US will resurrect the American shipping industry, including commercial and military shipbuilding.

He said, "To boost our defence industrial base, we are also going to resurrect the American shipbuilding industry, including commercial and military shipbuilding. For that purpose, I am announcing tonight that we will create a new office of shipbuilding in the White House and offer special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America."

He blamed the Biden administration for the economic catastrophe and inflation nightmare in the US. He stated that US has faced the "worst inflation" in 47 years and stressed that he is fighting each day to reverse the damage and "make America great again."

Trump said, "As you know, we inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans. We never had anything like it. We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years but perhaps of our history, they are not sure. As President, I am fighting everyday to reverse this damage and make America affordable again."

Stressing that his administration has ended the tyranny of "so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies across the federal government, Trump said, "We have ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies all across the entire Federal Government and indeed the private sector and our military. Our country will be woke no longer. We believe that whether you are a doctor, accountant, lawyer or an Air Traffic Controller - you should be hired and promoted based on skill and competence, not race or gender...The Supreme Court, in a brave and very powerful decision, has allowed us to do so."

Trump said that there is "absolutely nothing I can say" or do to make Democratic lawmakers happy. He said, "This is my fifth such speech to Congress. And once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud. Nothing I can do."

He further said, "I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history, or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded. And these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements. They won't do it, no matter what. Five times I've been up here. It's very sad, and it just shouldn't be this way."

He said that he has signed nearly 100 executive orders and taken more than 400 executive actions since assuming office on January 20.

He said, "Over the past 6 weeks, I have signed nearly 100 Executive Orders and taken more than 400 Executive Actions - a record to restore common sense, safety, optimism and wealth all across our wonderful land. The people elected me to do the job and I am doing it." (ANI)