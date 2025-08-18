Trump says 'When, not if' about trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky

Washington, Aug 19 (IANS) US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on Monday at the White House that he thinks "it's going to be when, not if," he and Zelensky hold a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting such a meeting could end Russia's three-year invasion of Ukraine.

Trump, speaking alongside European leaders, said that he would float the idea of a trilateral meeting to Putin, who has said he would only meet with Zelensky after the details of a peace deal were negotiated.

The US President, who initially said "we may or may not have a trilat," later said it was a matter of "when, not if" he would come together with Putin and Zelensky, adding, "I think if we have a trilat, there's a good chance of maybe ending (the war)."

Trump said the leaders would discuss "who will do what" as part of security guarantees for Ukraine and signaled that a resolution would be reached on Monday.

He also said "possible exchanges of territory" to end the war is up for discussion.

Trump expects Putin to release more than 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners following the trilateral meeting, though Russia has not accepted the meeting as of Monday afternoon.

Ukraine's President said he had a "very good conversation" with Trump earlier on Monday. They discussed security guarantees and humanitarian concerns, he said.

Zelensky also said he would be happy to have Trump at a trilateral meeting with him and Putin.

A closed-door meeting between Trump, Zelensky and the European leaders began just before 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Earlier on Monday, Trump told Zelensky that he would give Ukraine "very good protection and very good security" when asked about security guarantees for Ukraine, a key demand the Ukrainian President is seeking in exchange for an agreement to end the war with Russia.

European leaders who met with Trump and Zelensky after their sitdown included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Trump didn’t rule out the possibility of sending US troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees for a potential peace deal with Russia.

He said, "We’ll let you know that, maybe later today," when asked about deploying US troops to Ukraine.

He emphasized that Europe would take the lead in securing peace but the US would be involved.

“They are first line of defence, because they’re there, Europe. But we’re going to help them out. Also, we’ll be involved,” Trump said as quoted by CNN.

He also that the US will work with Ukraine and Russia to ensure a long-term peace in Ukraine when asked about sending US peacekeepers as part of a peace deal.

Meanwhile, Zelensky emphasized the need to stop the war and Russia’s aggression through diplomacy when asked about “redrawing the maps” or ceding territory to Russia.

The Ukrainian President highlighted Russia’s continued attacks ahead of Monday’s talks.

Trump declined to say whether Ukraine or Russia “holds the cards” in the conflict.

Monday's meetings come after Trump and Putin held discussions in Alaska on Friday that ended without a ceasefire agreement.

Trump and Putin offered minimal details of their talks, though Trump said on Saturday on Truth Social that he is now calling for a "peace agreement" to end the war "and not a mere Ceasefire".

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not approve of NATO troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees, according to a leading US newspaper.

NATO members have provided weapons and training support for Ukraine but have stopped short of deploying troops within the country, which is not a NATO member.

Trump softened his rhetoric toward Putin after their meeting on Friday, expressing support for Putin's preference to end the war instead of a ceasefire.

Trump also walked back his promise for "severe consequences" if Putin didn't agree to end the war, telling Fox News that he did not think sanctions were necessary.

Trump's meeting with Zelensky comes after their last Oval Office sitdown devolved into a shouting match between the Ukrainian leader and Trump and Vice President J.D,. Vance, who accused him of being ungrateful for US support and "disrespectful" to Trump.

