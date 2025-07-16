Trump says Ukraine 'shouldn't target Moscow'

Washington, July 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should not target Moscow, following a report stating that he had encouraged Kyiv to escalate deep strikes into Russian territory, according to media reports.

"No, he shouldn't target Moscow," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House when asked whether he thinks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should target Moscow.

When asked whether the United States would send long-range missiles to Ukraine, Trump replied, "No, we're not looking to do that."

Asked if he was on Ukraine's side, Trump said he was on nobody's side, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his willingness to support Ukraine and contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia.

Following what Zelensky described as a “very good conversation,” he welcomed Trump’s interest in achieving a “lasting and just peace” amid the ongoing conflict.

“I spoke with President Donald Trump. It was a very good conversation. Thank you for the willingness to support Ukraine and to continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace. President Trump shared details about his meeting with the NATO Secretary General. It’s important that we have such a good relationship, and that the Alliance countries are working to increase defense spending,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

