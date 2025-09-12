Trump says imposing tariffs on India was 'not an easy thing to do,' calls it a 'big deal'

Washington, Sep 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Friday said that imposing 50 per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil was not “an easy thing to do” and was a “big deal.”

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump said that his decision to put punitive levies on New Delhi caused a “rift with India.”

“India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do. That's a big deal, and it causes a rift with India,” Trump added.

His remarks on India came in response to a question on the likely action against Russia for continuing the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump also announced that he will be hitting Russia “very hard” with economic measures, including tariffs.

“It'd be hitting very hard on with sanctions to banks and having to do with oil and tariffs also,” Trump announced.

The Trump administration is in discussions with European leaders to impose 100 per cent tariffs on India and China.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an emailed statement to Reuters, said that the EU should “join us and impose meaningful tariffs that will be rescinded the day the war ends.”

Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to India, called New Delhi a “strategic partner” during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday and promised to strengthen defence and economic ties.

On Russian oil, Gor emphasised that persuading India to move away from Russian oil was a “top priority” for the Trump administration.

Gor also revealed that India and the US are close to a trade deal.

“We're actively negotiating with the Indians right now. In fact, the President has invited their commerce and trade ministers to come visit us next week, and he'll be meeting with Ambassador Greer here in Washington. Part of that will include a hopeful deal. We're not that far apart right now on a deal. In fact, they're negotiating down nitty-gritty of a deal,” he said.

Last week, Trump announced that his administration had resumed trade negotiations with India.

“I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” he posted on Truth Social.

Trump also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said he looks forward to speaking with him “in the upcoming weeks.”

Reacting to Trump’s remarks, PM Modi posted on X, affirming the strength of the India-US relationship and expressing confidence in the outcome of the ongoing trade dialogue.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership,” PM Modi wrote.

