Aboard Air Force One: US President Donald Trump said he plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.





"I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend," Trump told reporters on Air Force One during a late flight back to the Washington area from Florida.

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," Trump said.

—Reuters