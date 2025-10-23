Trump deploys top diplomatic force to shore up Gaza peace deal 

New York, Oct 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has deployed his top diplomatic force to shore up his most significant achievement so far, the Gaza peace deal, that is precariously balanced.

After the principal negotiators, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, were stationed in Israel, US Vice-President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, went there for a three-day visit, meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders.

On their way back Thursday, their paths crossed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was heading there to pick up the diplomacy.

The UN's Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Ramiz Alakbarov, gave a mixed message to the Security Council on Thursday, "The agreement represents hope for a better future, but the dynamics are extremely fragile."

The Gaza ceasefire -- and the future of the peace deal -- are at risk from rash actions by both Hamas and Israelis.

A measure of Trump's commitment to the peace deal is Vice-President Vance's harsh words for the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, dismissing as "stupid" its resolution to pave the way for the annexation of the West Bank -- a measure aimed at disrupting the peace deal.

"It was a very stupid political stunt, and I personally take some insult to it. The West Bank will not be annexed by Israel," the US Vice-President said.

In the 14 days since the peace deal was signed in the presence of European and Arab and Muslim leaders, the ceasefire was breached only once when some Hamas units fired on Israeli troops, who retaliated with missiles.

Trump dismissed it as provocation by "rogue elements, not Hamas leadership".

His officials have also excused the inability of Hamas to return some of the bodies of the hostages as stipulated in the agreement, pointing out that they may be trapped in the rubble left by Israeli bombing.

US Permanent Representative to the UN, Mike Waltz, acknowledged at the Security Council the difficult road ahead to fulfil Trump's 20-point plan.

He said, "This historic success is cause for celebration. It's cause for determination. But it cannot be cause for complacency. As President Trump has said: the job is not done."

The hostage and prisoner exchange, and the return of most bodies by both sides, are nearly complete, and now the formidable task of disarming Hamas looms.

US Vice-President Vance said, "We have a very, very tough task ahead of us -- which is to disarm Hamas."

The peace deal was hastily concluded and the key element, an International Stabilisation Force, that could conduct the demilitarisation has yet to be formed, and for now Hamas is still armed and unleashing a reign of terror on its own people, with the potential to undermine the peace agreement.

Vance ruled out deploying US troops in Gaza, but said they could be "supervising and mediating the peace". About 200 US troops are in Israel in preparation for that role.

Indonesia, a Muslim majority nation, has offered 20,000 troops, and other countries have, in theory, agreed to participate in the force.

Although, the US and Israel are loath to have UN peacekeepers, to reassure the participating countries in the force, it may seek a UN umbrella.

Rubio spoke of "going to the UN potentially and getting the international mandate, building the international defence security forces".

UN role could be modelled on the Haiti Multinational Security Support Mission led by Kenya that has since been transformed into the Gang Suppression Force to end the chaos there.

The UN is not directly involved with the force, but the Security Council gives it legitimacy.

Vance also indicated that the phase of rebuilding Gaza where estimates say 80 per cent of the homes have been destroyed in the Israeli attacks could begin soon in areas stabilised.

"The hope is to rebuild Rafah over the next two to three years and (where) theoretically you could have half a million people live," he said.

