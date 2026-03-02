Trump calls Iran strike historic blow

Washington, March 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump called the sweeping American military assault on Iran “one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen,” declaring that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead and vowing that combat operations will continue “until all of our objectives are achieved.”

In an address to the nation posted on Truth Social, outlining what he said was a 36-hour campaign, Trump described “Operation Epic Fury” as unprecedented in scale.

“Nobody's seen anything like it. We have hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, Iranian air defense systems,” he said.

He added that “we knocked out nine ships plus their naval building, all in a matter of literally minutes.”

Trump declared that “Iran's formerly supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, is dead,” calling him “this wretched and vile man” who “had the blood of hundreds and even thousands of Americans on his hands and was responsible for the slaughter of countless thousands of innocent people all across many countries.”

He claimed that “all over Iran, the voices of the Iranian people could be heard cheering and celebrating in the streets when his death was announced.”

According to Trump, “the entire military command is gone as well, and many of them want to surrender into saving their lives.”

“They want immunity. They're calling by the thousands,” he said.

He confirmed American casualties. “Earlier today, CENTCOM shared the news that three US military service members have been killed in action,” he said.

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” Trump added.

He acknowledged the possibility of further losses. “And sadly, there will likely be more. Before it ends, that's the way it is,” he said, adding, “we'll do everything possible where that won't be the case.”

Framing the campaign as necessary to prevent future threats, Trump said, “We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons that would allow them to extort the world to their evil will.”

“These actions are right, and they are necessary to ensure that Americans will never have to face a radical, bloodthirsty terrorist regime armed with nuclear weapons and lots of threats,” he said.

He urged Iranian forces to stand down. “I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military police and to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death,” Trump said. “It will be certain death. Won't be pretty.”

In a direct appeal to Iranians, he added: “I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment, to be brave, be bold, be heroic, and take back your country. America is with you.”

--IANS

