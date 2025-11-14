Traffic accident kills 1, injures 2 in Southern Afghanistan

Kabul, Nov 14 (IANS) At least one person was killed and two others injured in a road accident in southern Afghanistan's Zabul province, provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Jawhar said on Friday.

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, one of the country's busiest transport routes linking the capital with the southern region, the official said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to local police, a car collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing one commuter at the scene and injuring two others who were later taken to a local hospital.

Road accidents remain a persistent concern across Afghanistan, where heavy traffic, poor road conditions, and limited enforcement of traffic regulations frequently contribute to deadly incidents.

On November 4, four commuters were killed and two others sustained injuries as a car collided with a truck in Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province, according to provincial police spokesman Fazal Rahim Muskinyar.

The deadly accident took place on a road in Siagurd district, leaving four dead, including women and children on the spot, and injuring two others, the official said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the official noted that drivers of both vehicles have been taken into custody.

Earlier on November 1, local authorities said that three people, including a woman, were killed and five others were injured, including four children and one woman, when a truck overturned in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province.

The accident occurred when the truck transporting a family during relocation overturned due to reckless driving on the outskirts of Police District 10, Lashkar Gah city, the provincial capital, according to a statement from the provincial department of information and culture on November 1.

On October 30, the provincial police office stated that at least three people were killed, and 18 others were injured in a collision involving a tractor and two passenger vehicles in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province.

The accident occurred in the Surkhakan region along the highway linking the capital Kabul to eastern Nangarhar province on October 29, killing three commuters, including a woman and a child on the spot, and injuring 18 others, several critically, according to the statement.

Reckless driving was cited as the primary cause of the crash.

