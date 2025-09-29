Trade between Afghanistan, Pakistan witnesses decline in first half of 2025

Kabul: Trade between Kabul and Islamabad has reduced during the first half of 2025, according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce data, local media reported on Monday.

As per the data, trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan stood at USD 1.108 billion during this period in 2025, while the trade during the same period last year was over $1.117 billion, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

Pakistan is seen as one of Afghanistan's largest regional trading partners. However, ongoing challenges in trade exchanges have resulted in a reduction of trade volume between the two nations.

Taliban-led Ministry of Industry and Commerce spokesperson Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad said, "The major export items to Pakistan included coal, cotton, processed talc stone, mung beans, cucumbers, beans, tobacco, and lentils. Major imports consisted of rice, cement, medical supplies, various types of clothing, and potatoes."

Considering Afghanistan's geographical location and reliance on export transit routes through Pakistan, Afghanistan's Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock stressed the need to boost economic ties between the two nations.

Afghanistan's Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock Chief Executive Wasim Safi stressed that efforts must be made to establish good trade ties so that the country would benefit from it.

On Saturday, Pakistan threatened the Taliban with force if there is a failure in ongoing border security talks.

Pakistan's State Minister for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, has threatened that Islamabad will respond with the "language of bullets" if talks with the Taliban do not stop cross-border terrorism, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

While speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, Chaudhry said that nearly 80 per cent of terrorists involved in recent attacks that are happening in Pakistan were Afghan nationals.

He stressed that stringent border control steps were being considered to stop infiltration. He mentioned that Pakistan was determined to remove all security threats and called stability and security essential for development.

--IANS