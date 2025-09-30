Tibetan activists face threats from China for protesting environmental destruction: Report

Beijing, Sep 30 (IANS) As China continues to ramp up its claim over Tibetan resources, the environmental activists in the region face persistent threats from the Chinese authorities, a report said on Tuesday.

It added that between 2010 and 2019, many activists were detained and sentenced to years in prison in China for peacefully protesting against illegal mining activities, the hunting of endangered species, and environmental damage across Tibet.

According to a report in the 'Greek City Times', the imprisoned environmental human rights defenders include Anya Sengdra, Dorjee Daktal, Kelsang Choklang, Dhongye, Rinchen Namdol, Tsultrim Gonpo, Jangchup Ngodup, Sogru Abhu, and Namesy.

The environmentalists, it said, committed to protecting the environment and addressing ecological challenges, continue to face harassment, humiliation, and death threats from China.

"Tibetan environmentalist A-Nya Sengdra, who has spent seven years in jail, was recently denied release. Hence, he will stay in jail until February 2026. Ironically, no explanation was given for the extension of his jail term, which is reminiscent of China’s practice of acting without providing any satisfactory reason," the report detailed.

It stressed that this is not an isolated incident but part of a pattern showing how China has been harassing, torturing, and jailing Tibetan activists for raising their voice against the environmental exploitation in the region.

Another environmental activist, Tsongon Tsering, the report said, was arrested in October 2024 after exposing illegal sand mining in Ngawa Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Sichuan Province through a video.

"He accused Anhui Xianhe Construction Engineering Company of engaging in unauthorised mining under the guise of road construction. The video highlighted severe environmental damage caused by the company’s operations. Instead of taking action against the company, Chinese authorities picked up Tsering along with members of his family," the report stressed.

It further stated that the two cases highlight the risks faced by Tibetan environmental defenders from rigid Chinese authorities that suppress their right to speak out against harmful state and corporate practices.

"The Dalai Lama has raised concerns about Tibet’s ecological issues as a global problem. The revered Tibetan leader has highlighted climate change, particularly the effects of ecological degradation due to wanton human activities,” the report noted.

“Studies show that the Tibetan Plateau is warming three times faster than other parts of the world, leading to the retreat of glaciers. Thus, the international community needs to act quickly, not just to counter China’s policies, but also to protect the climate,” it added.

