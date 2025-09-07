Thai King endorses Anutin Charnvirakul as new PM

Bangkok, Sep 7 (IANS) Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed Anutin Charnvirakul as the country's new Prime Minister on Sunday, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives Arpath Sukhanunth announced.

In a ceremony held at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, Arpath read out the royal command appointing Anutin as premier, Xinhua news agency reported.

The royal endorsement paves the way for cabinet formation and policy address to the parliament, a formality required for the new government to officially assume office.

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the opposition Bhumjaithai Party, was elected as Thailand's new Prime Minister on Friday after winning a majority in a parliamentary vote.

Anutin beat his sole contender, nominated by the ruling Pheu Thai Party, Chaikasem Nitisiri, to lead the next government, following a court ruling last week that removed Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her premiership over an ethics breach.

After a one-hour roll call vote, Second Deputy House Speaker Chalad Khamchuang announced that Anutin received 311 votes in favour from the 490 members present in the House of Representatives, exceeding the simple majority required for approval.

In his speech after the parliamentary session, Anutin expressed gratitude to fellow Thai citizens for their support for the prime ministership, which was conveyed through members of parliament.

"I look forward to working hand in hand with all parties for the benefit of the people, aiming to advance the country swiftly and mitigate past missed opportunities," he told reporters.

He added that his new government would strictly uphold law enforcement and combat abuses of power.

The 58-year-old former construction magnate was appointed as Bhumjaithai's leader in 2012. He has since served as deputy prime minister in several administrations and held ministerial portfolios for interior and public health.

The outgoing Pheu Thai-led government's bid earlier this week to dissolve the lower house of parliament was rejected on legal grounds concerning its authority to undertake such actions while serving in a caretaker capacity, clearing the way for Friday's prime ministerial election.

The nation's main opposition People's Party, which controls nearly a third of lower house seats, announced its support for Anutin to form a new government on Wednesday under the condition that parliament is dissolved for fresh elections within four months.

