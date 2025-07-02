Terrorism is enemy of humanity, thank Ghana for supporting India in fight against terror: PM Modi

Accra, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, held delegation-level talks with Ghana President John Mahama during his first-ever bilateral visit to the West African country and said that both the countries are in complete agreement that "terrorism is an enemy of humanity" and also thanked Ghana for its cooperation with India in the fight against terrorism.

Both India and Ghana also agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation in counter-terrorism, the Prime Minister said.

Apart from holding discussions on development, economy and inclusive global governance with President Mahama, Prime Minister Modi also stressed on the need for bringing up reforms in the United Nations.

Stressing upon the shared values on which the India-Ghana friendly ties are based, PM Modi also said: "At the core of the India-Ghana friendship lie our shared values, common struggles, and collective dreams for an inclusive future. The freedom struggles of our nations have inspired many other countries. Even today, Ghana stands as a vibrant democracy in West Africa and serves as a strong and living example for other countries..."

Prime Minister Modi said, "... We discussed shared visions on development, economic regions, and inclusive global governance. We are in full agreement that terrorism is an enemy of humanity. We thank Ghana for its cooperation in our fight against terrorism. In this context, we agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation in counter-terrorism. We share a common perspective on the need for reforms in the United Nations... Mr. President, you are a close friend of India and are very familiar with our country. I extend to you an invitation to visit India. I am confident you will give us the opportunity to host you in India soon..."

"Our bilateral trade has crossed $3 billion. Indian companies have invested nearly $2 billion in about 900 projects across Ghana. Today, we have set a target to double our mutual trade in the next five years. In the field of fintech, India is ready to share its experience of UPI digital payments with Ghana. Development partnership is a key pillar of our cooperation. We assure President Mahama of India’s full support and cooperation in his efforts towards economic revitalisation...," the Prime Minister said.

This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in more than three decades

Prime Minister Modi and President Mahama of Ghana held bilateral talks, discussing various aspects of enhancing cooperation between India and Ghana across a wide range of sectors.

President Mahama of Ghana said, "Our esteemed guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be honoured with the prestigious National Award of the "Order of the Star of Ghana" at the State Banquet."

Prime Minister Modi and Ghana President Mahama also attended a joint press conference meeting on Wednesday evening.

PM Modi also said, "...It was a matter of great honour for me that the President (Mahama) himself came to the airport to receive me..."

President Mahama said, "...Both countries are committed to deepening economic and investment relations, particularly at a time when Ghana is undergoing economic restructuring due to the debt treatment process and the ongoing International Monetary Fund program. Going forward, Ghana and India intend to pursue these engagements through diplomatic mechanisms, including Foreign Office Consultations and the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation, to bring to fruition the intended outcomes of our partnership for mutual benefit...."

President Mahama added, "...This visit is particularly significant, as it marks the first leg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Africa tour, which will culminate in the BRICS Summit in Brazil. The two sides have engaged in meaningful discussions to deepen cooperation across various sectors of our economies, including agriculture, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure development, human resources, and health, among others..."

Prime Minister Modi and President Mahama also witnessed the signing of multiple MoUs and agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and deepening India-Ghana relations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi met with the President of Ghana Mahama, the Prime Minister's Office said in an official statement.

Upon arrival at the Jubilee House, PM Modi was received by President Mahama. This state visit of Prime Minister to Ghana is the first such visit in three decades.

​The two leaders met in restricted and delegation level formats and held wide-ranging talks, the statement added.

They agreed to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive partnership, the statement said.

Both leaders reaffirmed the warm and time-tested ties between India and Ghana and discussed ways to expand cooperation in key areas including trade and investment, agriculture, capacity building, digital technology, infrastructure, and people-to-people ties.

They welcomed the growing bilateral trade and Indian investments in Ghana.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening defence and security partnership.

They committed to further strengthening development cooperation partnership—especially through India-supported infrastructure and capacity-building projects.

India offered to share its experiences in the fields of health, pharma, digital public infrastructure, UPI and skill development.

The Prime Minister conveyed India's deep commitment to voicing the concerns of the Global South and thanked Ghana for its solidarity on this account.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked President Mahama for taking care of the 15,000 strong Indian community in Ghana, the statement said.

The two leaders discussed global issues of mutual interest, including UN reforms.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked President Mahama for his support and solidarity in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

The two sides agreed to strengthen global fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister congratulated Ghana on its growing international profile, including its term on the UN Human Rights Council and the election of Ghana's Foreign Minister as the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to democratic values, South-South cooperation, and a shared vision for sustainable development and global peace.

Following the delegation level talks, four MoUs in the fields of Culture, Standards, Ayurveda and Traditional Medicine, and Joint Commission Mechanism for engagement between Foreign Ministries were exchanged.

President Mahama hosted a state banquet in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Thanking him for his gracious hospitality, Prime Minister Modi invited President Mahama to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

