Teenager dead, 6 people injured in Pak forces' mortar attack in Balochistan: Human rights body

Quetta, July 15 (IANS) A Baloch human rights organisation on Tuesday revealed a recent incident where the Pakistani forces launched a mortar strike on a football ground in Balochistan's Kech district, killing a teenager and injuring six other people.

On July 10, Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) launched a mortar strike on a football ground in the Gwarkop area of Kech district, killing a 15-year-old. Additionally, six others were injured, including a youth who is in a coma, fighting for his life.

"On the evening of July 10, 2025, a mortar shell indiscriminately fired by Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) struck a football ground in the Gwarkop area of Kech district, killing a 15-year-old boy and injuring six others. The shell landed while a group of young civilians were gathered in a football ground. Ali, son of Ghulam Jan, aged 15, died on the way towards a hospital in Turbat," the human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), posted on X on Tuesday.

"Among the injured is 20-year-old Shahab, son of Dostil, who sustained critical injuries and is currently in a coma at a hospital in Karachi. Another critically injured civilian, Jameel, son of Dil Murad, aged 30, is also hospitalised in Karachi," the statement added.

The rights body highlighted that the other injured civilians include Naseer, aged 30, currently hospitalised in Karachi, Jamal, aged 25, Barkat, aged 24, and Wazeer, aged 27.

The BYC mentioned that the local eyewitnesses and residents reported that the mortar was "deliberately fired" by FC personnel into a civilian-populated area, describing it as a disturbing development that raises serious questions about the targeting of "innocent civilians" and the "use of indiscriminate violence."

Another Baloch human rights body strongly condemned the deadly mortar attack carried out by Pakistani security forces.

"This targeted attack on civilians reflects the ongoing pattern of state violence in Balochistan and demands urgent attention and accountability," Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, stated.

Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the 'kill and dump' policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.

