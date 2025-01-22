Taiwan President Lai Ching-te Visits Taitung to Strengthen National Security Efforts

Taitung: Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, paid a visit to Taitung on Tuesday to motivate and encourage the local army garrisons and highlight the role they play in safeguarding national security.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said, "President @ChingteLai visited Taitung today, encouraging the local #ROCArmy, #ROCN, and #ROCAF garrisons to play key roles in safeguarding national security and ensuring a peaceful Lunar New Year for #Taiwan. #ROCArmedForces"



In recent times, Taiwan has been showcasing its military prowess in response to Chinese aggression near its territory. Earlier in January, the Armed Forces held their Annual Media Event, where they demonstrated their combat power.

In a post on X, MOND said, "Today marks Day 1 of the #ROCArmedForces annual media event Increased Readiness during Chinese New Year. #ROCArmy demonstrated its combat power with armored units supported by army aviation and special forces, highlighting its capability to counter any threat."



The second stage of the #ROCArmedForces annual media event, 'Increased Readiness during Chinese New Year,' was held at Ching Chuan Kang AFB. #ROCAF F-CK-1 fighters demonstrated scramble drills, highlighting their commitment to defending our airspace.



Today marks Day 2 of the ROC Armed Forces annual media event, 'Increased Readiness during Chinese New Year.' The #ROCAF demonstrated PAC-2 and PAC-3 deployment drills, as well as an F-CK-1 (Fighter jet) integrated combat turnaround, highlighting Taiwan's ability to counter air threats.



Today marks Day 3 of #ROCArmedForces annual media event, 'Increased Readiness during Chinese New Year.' The #ROCN demonstrated missile corvettes and boats launching urgent strikes on maritime targets, while the new rescue ship Da Wu showcased its agility and rescue capabilities.



These drills and demonstrations are taking place ahead of Chinese aggression.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centered on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state. However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fueled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence. (ANI)