South Korea's security advisor set to depart for Washington for talks on post-summit measures

Seoul, Dec 15 (IANS) South Korea's National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac is set to depart for Washington this week for meetings with senior US officials, sources said Monday, as the two sides are expected to discuss follow-up measures to the summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in late October.

Wi is scheduled to head for the US capital on Tuesday and is widely expected to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as national security adviser, according to the sources familiar with the issue, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The trip comes after the allies released a joint fact sheet last month outlining trade and security agreements reached during the second Lee-Trump summit in South Korea's southern city of Gyeongju on October 29, ahead of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The presidential National Security Office in Seoul has formed three task force teams to handle working-level consultations with the US on security-related agreements.

The discussions are focused on key issues, including South Korea's push to develop nuclear-powered submarines, secure uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing capabilities, and coordinate on defence budget matters.

Wi is also expected to discuss coordination on North Korea policy during his meetings, as the White House recently released a new National Security Strategy. The document makes no mention of North Korea, raising questions in Seoul about whether the issue may be receiving less attention under the Trump administration.

Both Lee and Trump have expressed their desire to resume dialogue with Pyongyang, but it remains uncertain whether the North would respond to dialogue overtures.

On Friday, South Korea's Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said that a joint committee for the South Korea–US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be established soon to implement a recent tariff deal reached by the two countries.

In late October, Seoul and Washington finalised an agreement outlining the details of South Korea's US$350 billion investment pledge, made in exchange for lowering US tariffs, during summit talks between Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump.

"The two countries plan to push forward with hosting the South Korea–US FTA Joint Committee soon to ensure proper implementation of the agreed measures," Koo said while presiding over an economy-related ministers' meeting.

Last week, the Trump administration posted on the Federal Register a notice implementing certain tariff elements of the South Korea-US trade deal, including a reduced duty rate of 15 per cent on Korean autos retroactive to November 1.

Koo added that Seoul will consult closely with Washington to ensure that the detailed implementation plan for non-tariff measures serves the national interest.

The minister also pledged efforts to swiftly conclude discussions on other items subject to tariff reductions, such as generic pharmaceuticals and natural resources, so the tariffs on such items can be lowered as quickly as possible.

