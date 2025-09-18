South Korean govt launches task force to address US visa system after Georgia detention

Seoul, Sep 18 (IANS) The South Korean government launched an interagency task force Thursday to help South Korean companies better address the US visa system when traveling there for work, following the detention and release of over 300 South Koreans in a recent US immigration raid, the foreign ministry said.

The task force, joined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and others, will collect opinions from across various industries about difficulties or problems regarding visiting the United States for work, and seek to come up with responses, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Key South Korean business lobbies, including the Federation of Korean Industries, will also take part in the task force.

The launch of the task force came amid growing calls for efforts to improve visa guidelines for South Korean companies carrying out large manufacturing projects in the US, after the mass detention of South Korean nationals raised uncertainties over US visa policy standards.

Many of those who were detained were working in the US on short-term business or recreational visas. Companies have argued that the long visa application process and unclear visa policy of the US hamper their ability to conduct their operations in the country.

Officials plan to make reform proposals to the US side based on the conclusions of the task force.

Earlier on September 15, South Korea's Presidential Office said that the government is closely looking into whether any possible human rights violations took place during the raid and detention of Korean workers by US immigration authorities in Georgia.

A total of 316 South Koreans returned home after a week in detention following a US immigration raid at an electric vehicle battery plant in Bryan County, following intense negotiations between Seoul and Washington.

Local media have since reported numerous firsthand accounts of the raid and detention, with many describing the detention facility as overcrowded, unsanitary and harsh.

The workers recounted cramped spaces, mold-covered mattresses, cold temperatures and limited access to basic hygiene. Several also described how they were shackled with chains around their waist, legs and wrists during the arrest, and treated roughly by immigration officers.

"I understand that the government is conducting a more thorough review with the companies to determine whether any human rights violations occurred," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing.

"The foreign ministry is looking at whether our demands were properly addressed, and the companies are also conducting their own reviews, to check whether any measures were insufficient on either the Korean side or US side," Kang said.

Seoul had stressed that the rights and dignity of South Korean citizens must not be unfairly violated, expressing strong regret to Washington over the incident.

"Some of our requests have been accepted, and there were improvements. However, we will continue to look into whether any issues or inconveniences for our citizens remain," she added.

Hyundai and LG, the two South Korean companies whose joint venture site was raided, will collect the accounts from the workers on possible discrimination, mistreatment or rights violations, and share the outcome with the foreign ministry, a ministry official told reporters.

"A comprehensive fact-finding review will be carried out to check for possible human rights violations during the detention, and the issue will be raised with the US if needed," the officials said.

