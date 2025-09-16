South Korea to launch joint review of possible rights violations in US raid with companies involved

Seoul: The South Korean foreign ministry on Tuesday said that it will launch a joint review with relevant ministries and the companies involved in possible human rights violations during a recent US raid on Korean workers.

Since a total of 316 South Koreans returned home on Friday after a week in detention in Georgia following a US immigration raid at a car battery plant site co-run by Hyundai and LG, local media have reported numerous accounts alleging extremely poor conditions and harsh treatment during their detention.

The workers recounted cramped spaces, mould-covered mattresses, cold temperatures and limited access to basic hygiene. Several also described how they were shackled with chains around their waist, legs and wrists during the arrest, and treated roughly by immigration officers, reports Yonhap news agency.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the justice ministry and the companies involved will immediately launch a joint comprehensive review, and we are currently in talks with company officials," ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a press briefing.

The government will discuss with company representatives how to carry out the review, including ways to interview the individuals who were detained and other details, Lee added.

The release of the South Koreans came after Seoul had intense negotiations with Washington last week, stressing that the rights and dignity of its citizens must not be unfairly violated. Seoul expressed strong regret to Washington over the incident.

On September 13, a Korean Air chartered plane, carrying 316 South Koreans and 14 foreigners, landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, around 3:23 p.m., a day after their release from detention following the immigration sweep.

The workers were released from the facilities in Folkston early on September 11 (US time), as Seoul made intensive efforts to secure their release and return home through negotiations with Washington.

--IANS