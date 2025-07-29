South Korea: President Lee urges stronger safety measures to root out fatal industrial accidents

Seoul, July 29 (IANS) President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, on Tuesday called for stronger workplace safety measures to prevent fatal industrial accidents and tougher punishments against violators.

Lee made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting that was aired live, following the fifth fatal workplace accident this year at a construction site operated by POSCO E&C Co., a subsidiary of steelmaker POSCO.

A worker in his 60s was killed Monday after being caught in a drilling machine at the company's construction site in Uiryeong County, about 357 kilometres south of Seoul.

"When fatal accidents occur in the same way, it ultimately amounts to condoning these deaths," he said. "To put it bluntly, in legal terms, it could be considered murder through willful negligence."

Lee said the repeated accidents reflect an attitude that such deaths are inevitable, calling the situation "truly heartbreaking."

"These are accidents that could have been fully anticipated, yet no preventive measures were taken," Lee said, adding that he could consider visiting a POSCO E&C site in person.

On Friday, Lee visited a bread factory of SPC Samlip Co., where six workers have died in industrial accidents since 2022, and urged stronger measures to prevent industrial accidents from recurring.

Lee also called for stronger penalties for those who fail to implement safety measures to prevent industrial accidents, Yonhap news agency reported.

"If the same types of fatal incidents continue to occur, it would be appropriate to consider pursuing punitive damages" against violators, he said.

In response, Labour Minister Kim Young-hoon said his ministry will review various measures against companies involved in fatal industrial accidents, including criminal punishment, punitive damage claims, restrictions on bidding for public projects and even business suspensions.

POSCO E&C President Jeong Hee-min issued an apology, saying he feels "heavy responsibility" for the series of fatal accidents.

The company has halted operations at all construction sites since Monday's accident and will not resume them until their safety is confirmed through an emergency safety inspection, he added.

