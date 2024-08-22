Workplace Safety
J·Aug 22, 2024, 10:52 am
Shimla: CITU holds protest outside Indira Gandhi Medical College against Kolkata rape-murder
J·May 09, 2024, 11:43 am
Seven workers, including 5 women killed in firecracker unit accident in TN's Sivakasi
J·May 03, 2024, 12:42 pm
Indian worker dies in worksite accident in Maldives
J·Feb 07, 2024, 10:38 am
Tamil Nadu: 6 workers die after portion of building collapses near Ooty
J·Nov 30, 2023, 09:24 am
7 bodies of workers recovered from fire-hit chemical unit in Surat
J·Sep 30, 2023, 09:19 am
Ahmedabad: 3 workers fall to death from under construction building
J·Sep 11, 2023, 10:11 am
Crematorium roof collapse in Rajkot kills 1
