Bihar: Engineer dies after gate collapses at Patliputra Sports Complex

Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday at the Rainbow Ground area of the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, resulting in the death of an engineer from Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official, the main gate located behind the Rainbow Ground suddenly collapsed, trapping the engineer beneath the debris.

He was rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in critical condition, but doctors declared him dead.

According to Ravindran Shankaran, Director General and CEO of the Bihar State Sports Authority, an on-duty security guard alerted authorities to the incident around 6:15 a.m.

Upon receiving the information, the officer-in-charge reached the spot and found that a rear portion of the head gate had fallen on a man, leaving him unconscious.

Local police and medical teams were immediately called in. The injured man was taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where doctors confirmed his death.

Officials identified the deceased as Shri Murthy, a resident of Andhra Pradesh and the site supervisor for the ongoing construction project at the Rainbow Ground.

The construction work was being carried out by the Bihar State Building Construction Corporation (BSBCCL) and executed by M/s Rahul Trading. Shri Murthy was responsible for overseeing the site activities.

Authorities said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

Preliminary information suggests that a structural weakness in the back gate, which was under construction, may have led to the collapse.

Police and technical teams are conducting a detailed investigation.

Director General Ravindran Shankaran has submitted a full report of the incident to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Sports Department.

He stated that all necessary legal formalities are being completed. The deceased’s family has been informed and is expected to arrive in Patna soon.

Meanwhile, workers involved in the construction project have demanded compensation for the family of the deceased.

