South Korea: Lee vows to address unresolved 'acts of insurrection' ahead of 1st anniversary of martial law bid

Seoul, Dec 1 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday that unresolved "acts of insurrection" tied to last year's martial law bid must be fully addressed to prevent its recurrence ahead of the first anniversary of the martial law attempt.

Lee made the remark on X, formerly Twitter, as he posted a news article suggesting that South Korean troops had sent leaflets toward North Korea first before the North released its own.

"We were on the brink of war, and it was the people of the great Republic of Korea who prevented it," Lee said.

"(They) attempted to start a war under the pretext of martial law, going so far as ordering troops to send the balloons toward the North," he said, warning that if such acts of insurrection are left unaddressed they will "inevitably resurface someday."

Lee's post comes two days before the first anniversary of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law declaration, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will deliver a special address to mark the first anniversary of his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law, highlighting the public's role in restoring democracy, the presidential office said on Sunday.

Presidential Secretary for Communication and Public Relations, Lee Kyu-yeon had said the address, slated for Wednesday, will underscore "the people's efforts in transforming a moment of extreme chaos into peace" through their rallies.

Following the address, Lee will hold a press conference with about 80 foreign journalists under the theme "A Renewed Democracy: One Year On."

"(President Lee) will reaffirm the restoration of Korea's democracy to the international community and deliver a message of national unity in the press conference," the Secretary had told reporters.

Lee will also host a luncheon with five key figures of the three powers -- National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, Constitutional Court chief Kim Sang-hwan, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and National Election Commission Chair Roh Tae-ak -- to reflect on the meaning of the martial law and discuss future tasks, the secretary said.

--IANS

int/jk/