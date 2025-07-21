South Korea: Lee calls for swift designation of flood-hit areas as special disaster zones

Seoul, July 21 (IANS) South Korea President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed government officials to swiftly designate flood-stricken regions as special disaster zones to bolster rescue and recovery efforts, and provide support to affected residents, his office said.

Lee made the call during a visit to Sancheong County, located about 300 kilometres southeast of Seoul, where 10 people have been confirmed dead, four remain missing and two others were seriously injured after a record downpour in the area.

Torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides, leaving at least 18 people dead since last Wednesday, with the heaviest damage reported in southern regions, including Sancheong, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

During the visit, Lee directed Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung to mobilise all available resources and administrative support for the victims and promptly designate flood-stricken regions as special disaster zones, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

Special disaster zones are entitled to government support for damage recovery and victims' relief, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, eighteen people in South Korea have been killed and nine others remain unaccounted for following heavy rains and landslides that began ravaging the country last week.

The casualties as of 9 p.m. Sunday included 10 dead in the southern county of Sancheong, two in the northern county of Gapyeong and two in the western city of Seosan, according to the interior ministry.

Four of the missing were reported in Sancheong, while another four were reported in Gapyeong.

More than 14,000 people have taken shelter across 15 major cities and provinces since the heavy rains started last Wednesday.

Property damage has been extensive, with 1,999 cases reported at public facilities and 2,238 cases reported at private facilities as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

The state weather agency has forecast more rainfall through Monday morning in South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and the southern island of Jeju.

North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province are expected to see rainfall starting at 9 a.m., while the capital area and the Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces are forecast to receive rain in the afternoon.

The government has lifted all heavy rain advisories and, on Sunday, lowered the warning level from "serious" to "attention."

The South Korean Army has also deployed some 2,500 military personnel and equipment to areas hit hard by the recent torrential rain to help recovery work, the armed services said on Monday.

A total of around 2,500 emergency personnel and 20 equipment have been deployed in the southwestern city of Gwangju, parts of the South Chungcheong Province and the South Gyeongsang Province since Thursday, according to the Army.

The heavy rains and landslides that began last week have killed 18 people and left nine others missing so far, displacing more than 14,000 people across 15 major cities and provinces.

The recovery efforts centred on overhauling houses and stores flooded from the rains, including removing soil and organising household items, the Army said, adding that it will continue to assist recovery efforts.

--IANS

int/jk/dan