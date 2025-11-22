South Korea-Japan cooperation committees discuss bilateral ties in Jeju meeting

Seoul: South Korean and Japanese committees involved in public-private cooperation between the two countries held a joint annual meeting on Jeju Island on Saturday, bringing together public and private sector representatives to discuss the deepening of bilateral cooperation.

The 58th joint meeting of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee and the Japan-Korea Cooperation Committee was attended by Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and head of the Japanese committee; Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima; Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun; former Seoul Foreign Minister Park Jin; and Lee Dae-soon, chairman of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee, among others, reports Yonhap news agency.

In his address, Kim Ki-byung, head of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee board, highlighted the significance of hosting the annual meeting in Jeju, calling the island a "global tourist city representing Korea."

President Lee Jae Myung delivered a congratulatory message, noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Seoul and Tokyo.

"At this symbolic milestone, Korea-Japan relations are more mature and solid than ever," Lee said in the message delivered by First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, calling on the committees to help both countries move toward a "more practical and future-oriented partnership."

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also sent a congratulatory letter, saying the cooperation committees have long served as a driving force for exchanges across various private-sector fields. She also wished for the committee's continued development and for further progress in bilateral ties.

Earlier on November 1, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung voiced optimism about Seoul's relations with Tokyo after his first summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, saying the two countries can advance into mutually beneficial ties by "squarely facing" their pending issues.

Lee made the remarks during a press conference after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, noting that the two leaders agreed on the need to deepen bilateral cooperation during their meeting.

"I had a very good feeling (about the meeting)," Lee said, when asked by a Japanese media reporter about his talks with Takaichi. "I am no longer worried."

Lee added that he believes South Korea and Japan can develop a mutually beneficial relationship by "squarely facing pending issues" and working "hand-in-hand" toward the future.

Takaichi's election last month raised concerns that South Korea-Japan ties, which had improved significantly under her two predecessors, could deteriorate as she is widely known for her hawkish stance on historical issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

On such concerns, Lee said Takaichi's actions "will be and should be" different as the prime minister than when she was a politician.

"After meeting her in person and taking considerable time speaking with her, I found her to be a truly outstanding politician who shares the same views," Lee said.

Lee said he suggested holding their next talks in Takaichi's hometown of Nara, to which the Japanese prime minister responded positively.

At Thursday's meeting, both leaders agreed to continue reciprocal visits, known as "shuttle diplomacy," to maintain momentum in bilateral coordination.

