South Korea, Japan arranging summit talks between Lee, Takaichi for Oct 30: Report

Seoul, Oct 28 (IANS) South Korea and Japan have been arranging bilateral summit talks between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi later this week, a media report showed on Tuesday.

Seoul and Tokyo are seeking to arrange the summit for Thursday, the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun said, noting that the leaders of the two countries both appear to seek to maintain the momentum to improve bilateral ties.

The envisioned meeting comes as Takaichi is expected to arrive in South Korea on Thursday to join the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set to kick off in the southeastern city of Gyeongju the following day.

In a press conference earlier in the day, Japan's chief cabinet secretary officially announced that Takaichi will pay a three-day visit to South Korea starting Thursday.

Various trade and investment-related issues, as well as issues on artificial intelligence and demographic change, will be discussed in the APEC summit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

The senior official added that Takaichi will be holding summit talks with leaders of other countries on the occasion of her upcoming visit to South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

The presidential office earlier said consultations are underway to arrange Lee's first summit with Takaichi on the occasion of the APEC gathering.

Lee is also set to hold talks with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday and with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday.

Meanwhile, this will be Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi's first visit to South Korea after becoming Prime Minister. On October 21, Sanae Takaichi was elected as Japan's next Prime Minister, following a runoff election in the Parliament. She is also the first woman to assume this role.

The Upper House had chosen Takaichi as Japan's next Prime Minister, affirming her rise to the position. She had received 125 votes in the Upper House -- just one vote above the simple majority necessary for victory. Previously, she had secured 237 votes in the Lower House, exceeding the required majority of 233.

