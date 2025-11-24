Pakistan: Political parties announce mobilisation campaign against 27th Constitutional Amendment

Islamabad: As part of its continued “struggle” against the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the joint opposition alliance of Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP) announced a three-day public mobilisation campaign in the first week of December, starting from Kamo Shaheed in Ghotki district of Sindh province and concluding in Karachi, local media reported on Monday.

Addressing the media following a meeting with the alliance, TTAP Vice Chairman and Sindh United Party’s (SUP) Chief Syed Zain Shah said the three-day rally would pass through several cities before reaching Karachi on the third day.

In a joint statement, the alliance said, “The participants of the meeting lauded the people of Sindh for observing Black Day on November 21 and appreciated the ongoing struggle of lawyers across the country against the 27th Constitutional Amendment.”

Meanwhile, the SUP leader Shah noted that the public had become frustrated with the current system in Pakistan, crippled by unemployment, economic hardship, and rising inflation.

“The 27th Amendment has undermined the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law,” Pakistani leading daily Dawn quoted Shah as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, while concluding its 39th annual general meeting, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) drew urgent attention to escalating threats to constitutional democracy, civic freedoms, and the safety of vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

The rights body also expressed grave concern over the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, arguing that it undermines judicial independence by expanding executive control over matters that should remain free from executive interference.

“The amendment further weakens essential checks and balances at a time when public trust in state institutions is fragile. Lifetime immunity for holders of public office has concentrated unchecked power in the hands of a few, eroding parliamentary supremacy,” the HRCP stated.

The HRCP noted with alarm the ongoing harassment, detention, and forced repatriation of Afghan refugees, many of whom face credible threats of persecution, family separation, and severe humanitarian distress upon return.

It called on the Pakistani government to suspend deportations, ensure due process, and uphold international protection standards.

The rights body further warned that religious minorities, especially Ahmadiyyas, continue to face mob violence, attacks on worship sites, and desecration of graves.

“The state must ensure protection, prosecute incitement, and implement the delayed commission to investigate blasphemy law misuse as well as legislate against forced conversions,” the HRCP stressed.

According to the rights body, child marriage remains widespread across Pakistan, putting girls’ health, education, and futures at risk.

The HRCP called for legislative reforms to define a minor consistently across laws and declare all marriages under 18 illegal.

Highlighting atrocities against women in Pakistan, the rights body said, “Sexual harassment in educational, public, and private institutions also persists; robust reporting, transparent accountability, and preventive training are essential to safeguard learning environments and workplaces.”

--IANS