Ex-B'desh PM Khaleda Zia receiving proper treatment: Doctors

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is receiving treatment prescribed for her and is likely to recover, her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing in front of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, Zahid said Khaleda Zia has been responding positively to the treatment provided by a medical board of specialists from home and abroad, local media reported.

"We firmly believe she will recover this time and return to us. She is properly receiving the treatment being administered to her," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted the physician as saying.

He further mentioned that a medical board consisting of doctors from the UK, USA and Bangladesh is overseeing her treatment.

Meanwhile, the BNP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending his best wishes for Khaleda Zia's speedy recovery.

"BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support," the party posted on X.

The remarks came after PM Modi on Monday expressed concern over Khaleda Zia's health, conveyed wishes for her recovery and affirmed India's readiness to assist in every possible way.

The 80-year-old former prime minister has been battling multiple long-standing ailments, including cardiac issues, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney problems.

She remains under intensive observation in the CCU of the hospital, with both local and foreign specialist doctors overseeing her treatment.

Reports suggest that Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare hospital on the night of November 23, following the medical board's advice, after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs.

As her condition worsened, she was moved to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU)of the hospital on November 27.

--IANS