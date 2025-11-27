Baloch youth forcibly disappeared by Pak-backed death squad day before his wedding

Quetta: Two more Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid a growing wave of enforced disappearance across the province, a leading human rights organisation said on Thursday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Imran, a resident of Tump region in Kech district, was forcibly disappeared on November 26, during a raid in his home.

Citing family sources, the rights body stated that a local death squad conducted the raid in coordination with Pakistan Army personnel. Imran was taken into custody, and his whereabouts remain unknown. His family stated that he was set to be married on Thursday.

Additionally, the rights body stated that on November 24, 18-year-old Ghulam Qadir was forcibly disappeared from the Coast Hospital in Gwadar district by the Pakistan Army.

Highlighting the atrocities in Balochistan, another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), on Wednesday stated that 24-year-old Allaudin Sasoli, a personnel of provincial paramilitary Levies force from Kharan district, was taken on November 23 from Kili Qambarani in provincial capital Quetta by personnel of Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department.

His family stated that no authority has shared any information about his condition, raising serious concerns about his safety.

"Families in Kharan and Quetta have voiced concern over the growing number of cases involving state institutions. The silence from responsible departments has deepened fear among many households," the BVJ stated.

Condemning the incident, the rights body stated that enforced disappearances continue because of ongoing impunity. It added that no mechanism ensures accountability, and no transparent process exists to address these violations in Balochistan.

"The case of Allaudin Sasoli demands immediate action from relevant authorities and attention from human rights organisations," the BVJ asserted.

Additionally, the rights body revealed the enforced disappearance of 23-year-old Jasim, a cleric from Chitkan in Panjgur district of Balochistan.

According to BVJ, Jasim was abducted on November 24 by individuals identified by locals as a Pakistan-backed death squad. His family said no authority has provided any information about his condition or location.

The rights body called for an immediate investigation and urged the responsible institutions to disclose his whereabouts.

"Continued disregard for basic rights damages trust between communities and state authorities. Forced disappearances in Panjgur require urgent attention and action to prevent further violations," the BVJ emphasised.

