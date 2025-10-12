Some individuals in Pakistan try to worsen situation: Afghanistan FM Muttaqi

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday said that a few individuals in Pakistan are trying to worsen the situation along the border, and reiterated Kabul's right to protect its citizens.

In a press conference held at the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi, Muttaqi spoke about the recent military action along the Durand Line in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and Paktika on October 9.

Speaking to the reporters, Muttaqi said, "Today, I would like to clarify something about our relations with Pakistan. The people of Pakistan, some of their politicians, and a few individuals in the government, are peace-loving. They want good relations with Afghanistan. We have no problem with the people or the politicians of Pakistan. However, some specific individuals in Pakistan are trying to worsen the situation. Therefore, Afghanistan must protect the rights of its citizens."

He said that the situation along the Pakistani border is currently "under control" and that Kabul only seeks peace in the region.

"What breach happened a few days back (by Pakistan) was met with a befitting response. Our retaliatory response achieved its goal. Our friends, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, requested that we halt the military, and hence we stopped. Right now, the situation is under control. We want good relations. Our doors of friendship are open for all. We brought peace in Afghanistan, and we want it for everyone," Muttaqi said.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban regime's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others wounded during a retaliatory operation carried out by the Afghan forces, along the Durand Line.

He stated that 20 Pakistani security outposts were destroyed, and several weapons were seized during the operation on Saturday night.

"Nine Afghan soldiers were also martyred and 16 others wounded, while 20 Pakistani security outposts were destroyed," Mujahid said.

--IANS

sd/dpb