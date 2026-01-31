Societies targeted by terrorism have right to defend themselves, will exercise it: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Urging the need to strengthen international cooperation to combat the "global scourge" of terrorism, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said that zero-tolerance for terrorism must be an uncompromising universal norm.

In his opening remarks at the 2nd India Arab Foreign Ministers meeting in the capital, EAM Jaishankar asserted that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a common threat in both the regions.

"Cross-border terrorism is particularly unacceptable because it violates the basic principles of international relations and diplomacy. Societies targeted by terrorism have the right to defend themselves and will understandably exercise it. It is essential that we strengthen international cooperation to combat what is a global scourge. Zero-tolerance for terrorism must be an uncompromising universal norm," he said.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are co-chairing the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (IAFMM) which is happening after a gap of 10 years and is being attended by the Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and the Arab League Secretary General.

EAM Jaishankar stated that the meeting is taking place at an "important juncture" when the global order is undergoing transformation for a variety of reasons.

"Politics, economics, technology and demography are all fully into play. Nowhere is this more apparent than in West Asia or the Middle East, where the landscape itself has undergone a dramatic change in the last year. This obviously impacts all of us, and India as a proximate region. To a considerable degree, its implications are relevant for India's relationship with Arab nations as well," he mentioned.

He highlighted that multiple developments - "each of considerable consequence" - have taken place in the Middle East/West Asia over the last few years with many of them having reverberated well beyond the region.

"The situation in Gaza, in particular, has been the focus for the international community. Many of us were present at the Sharm-el-Sheikh Peace Summit in October 2025. This evolved into the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 of November 2025. Taking forward the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict is today a widely shared priority. Various countries have made policy declarations on the peace plan, individually or collectively. This is the larger context in which we deliberate on the region’s challenges and prospects," remarked EAM Jaishankar.

In his opening remarks, EAM Jaishankar also cited a number of other situations in the region, including the conflict in Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon, Libya and Syria.

This is the first India-Arab FMM to be hosted by India in New Delhi and is seeing participation by all 22 Arab countries by Foreign Ministers, other Ministers, Ministers of State and other Senior Officials and Arab League.

India Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is the highest institutional mechanism driving this partnership, which was formalised in March 2002 when India and League of Arab States (LAS) signed an MoU institutionalizing the process of dialogue. A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed for the establishment of Arab-India Cooperation Forum during the visit of the then Arab League Secretary General Amre Moussa to India in December 2008, which was subsequently revised in 2013 in terms of structural organization. India is an Observer to the League of Arab States, a pan Arab body with 22 member States.

"India has strong partnerships with all LAS nations, in many cases, maturing to a strategic level. Much of that is rooted in history, where we have long exchanged goods, people and ideas. In the contemporary era, this collaboration has taken different forms with various partners. The region has some of our largest expatriate communities, key energy sources, major trade relationships and increasingly, emerging technology and connectivity initiatives. We are crucial to each other when it comes to food security and health security. Today’s deliberations, while of a collective nature, will nevertheless give a fillip to many bilateral ties," said EAM Jaishankar.

He maintained that the India-Arab Cooperation Forum serves as a platform to give positive sentiments a practical shape.

"Our meeting will examine an agenda for such cooperation in 2026-28. It currently covers energy, environment, agriculture, tourism, human resource development, culture and education, amongst others. India looks forward to a more contemporary dimension of cooperation being included, such as digital, space, start-ups, innovation, etc. We will also be contemplating working together on counter-terrorism and parliamentary exchanges. I note that we have launched the India-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture yesterday. These activities and initiatives will parallel what is happening in the bilateral domain and reinforce the bonds between us," stated EAM Jaishankar.

