Six police personnel killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Islamabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Seven individuals, including six police personnel, were killed after unidentified assailants targetted a police vehicle in Kohat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, local media reported.

A senior police officer said that six police personnel, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), an inspector and four constables were killed after a vehicle, carrying two individuals for a court appearance, was targetted, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. The officer mentioned that one of the two individuals was also killed in the attack. The attackers also torched the vehicle following the attack.

On Monday, at least three Federal Constabulary (FC) men were killed when an ambulance carrying injured personnel came under attack in the Badrakhail area of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported citing regional police authorities.

The personnel were injured in a quadcopter attack on an FC post in the Dargah Shaheedan area on Monday and were being transported to a hospital for treatment when the attack took place, the District Police Officer (DPO) told Pakistan's leading Geo News reported.

The report mentioned that at least five FC men were injured in the quadcopter attack, while two rescue personnel were also wounded in the ambulance attack. After the attack, police launched a search and rescue operation to find the attackers.

On February 16, around 11 Pakistani security personnel were killed in a targetted suicide car bombing at a joint checkpost in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported citing a confirmation from the media wing of country's military.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack involving an explosive-laden vehicle took place on February 16 at a Frontier Corps security post in Bajaur near the Afghanistan border.

Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported that the checkpoint, housed in a former religious school building in Bajaur, was completely destroyed, and bodies were later recovered from under the rubble.

"A child living in a nearby house was also killed, while at least three people suffered serious injuries as surrounding homes were damaged by the powerful blast. Videos circulating online showed civilians attempting rescue efforts in darkness, pulling survivors from debris as fears remained that civilian casualties could rise further," the report mentioned.

It added further that Pakistan has witnessed a surge in suicide and militant attacks in recent months, including a deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad that killed dozens of worshippers.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the ceasefire deal between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) ended in 2022.

