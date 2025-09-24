Singapore Consul General meets CM Mohan Yadav, discusses investment in green energy

Bhopal, Sep 24 (IANS) Consul General of Singapore Cheong Ming Foong called upon Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence on Wednesday and discussed "existing collaborations" and "exciting new opportunities".

During the meeting, they held discussions to strengthen trade and economic partnership between Singapore and Madhya Pradesh.

After the meeting was over, Chief Minister Yadav, in a post on his official social media account X, wrote, "Today, the Consul General of Singapore Mr Cheong Ming Foong, paid a courtesy visit to the Bhopal residence. On this occasion, a detailed discussion took place regarding investment in the state."

Singapore's Embassy also said in a post on X, "Called on Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav this morning. We discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership, building on our existing collaborations in skills dev and renewable energy, and exploring exciting new opportunities."

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government is looking forward to a big investment from Singapore-based firms in the field of green energy and a proposal in this regard was made in 2024 when the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wang, met with Chief Minister Yadav.

Further, a proposal for investment from Singapore was received during the Madhya Pradesh government's Regional Industrial Conclave (RIC) in Ujjain last year.

During his visit to Singapore last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterpart Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister (and former Prime Minister) Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister (and former Prime Minister) Goh Chok Tong.

Prime Minister Modi had also interacted with Singapore business leaders and visited AEM, a Singapore company in the semiconductor sector.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam paid a State Visit to India from January 14-18. He was accompanied by Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann.

Apart from meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, several cabinet ministers also called on the Singaporean President.

After Delhi, President Tharman visited Odisha, where several MoUs between Odisha government entities and Singaporean companies, in areas of fintech, skills, green energy and industrial parks, were signed.

