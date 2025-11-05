Sindhi leader writes to global community, accuses Pakistan of secret nuclear activities in Sindh

Berlin, Nov 5 (IANS) Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), on Wednesday wrote to the international community, accusing Pakistan of uranium enrichment and nuclear storage in mountainous areas of Sindh province, calling it a threat to global security.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), Presidents and Foreign Ministers of the concerned countries, Burfat appealed for an independent international enquiry and immediate precautionary measures over credible allegations of clandestine underground tunnels and suspected nuclear-related activities in Sindh.

“There are serious concerns and strong suspicions about the existence of secret nuclear facilities. We, the undersigned representatives of the National Movement of Sindhudesh, Sindhi civil society, and concerned citizens, write to draw urgent international attention to a series of credible and deeply troubling allegations regarding extensive clandestine subterranean construction and suspected nuclear-related activity in multiple remote mountainous belts of Sindh Province, Pakistan,” the letter detailed.

“Our concerns are well-founded and supported by verified information, indicating that these nuclear activities of the Pakistani military could create immediate and grave threats to regional peace and security, especially for Sindh, environmental safety, and the health, livelihoods, and human rights of local communities,” it added.

Citing several independent local testimonials, dated photographs, annotated maps, and consistent community reports, Burfat claimed the emergence of extensive underground tunnels and chamber systems in remote highland areas--north of Jamshoro near Noriabad, around Kambar-Shahdadkot, and west of Manchar Lake in Sindh.

The Sindhi leader stressed that the reports documented intensified construction activity, restricted access to certain mountain sectors, and increased secrecy around specific sites. He added that local observers and environmental monitors alleged that these subterranean structures are being used or prepared for activities linked to Pakistan’s nuclear apparatus, including the potential storage or concealment of nuclear materials or facilities for nuclear-related processes.

“If nuclear materials or sensitive nuclear processes are present in unmonitored or insecure underground facilities, there is a severe risk of radioactive contamination, accidents, ecosystem damage, and violations of international nuclear-safety and non-proliferation obligations. The potential humanitarian and cross-border environmental consequences require immediate, impartial verification and, if necessary, rapid mitigation,” Burfat emphasised.

