Sindhi leader appeals to PM Modi over Pakistan’s extremist-controlled nuclear arsenal

Berlin, Dec 10 (IANS) Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue of what he described as Pakistan’s “extremist-controlled nuclear arsenal” at international forums and draw global attention to Islamabad’s state-sponsored terrorism and radicalisation.

In a detailed appeal Burfat said, “With deep respect and an unshakable commitment to peace, dignity, and regional stability, I submit this comprehensive appeal on behalf of the people of Sindh, an ancient civilization, a distinct nation, and a people who today stand at the frontline of suffering under Pakistan’s militarized, extremist-driven, and structurally artificial state system.”

“This appeal is not merely a political statement. It is a warning. It is an alarm for humanity. It is the voice of a nation struggling to survive under an oppressive, radicalised, and dangerously unstable state,” he added.

Burfat argued that Pakistan's Sindh province faces a grave existential threat under the country's “extremist, militarised, and fundamentally corrupt state structure”. With Pakistan’s “radicalised, jihadist-influenced military elite” controlling nuclear weapons through opaque and irresponsible command systems, he warned that the country represents not only a danger to Sindh but a destabilising force for the wider region and the world.

Expressing concern, Burfat stated that the escalating nuclear danger under Pakistan’s "radicalised" army is no longer about whether extremist groups might seize nuclear weapons. Instead, he claimed, “ the alarming truth is that extremism now occupies the highest command of Pakistan’s military structure itself”.

He further alleged that the Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir embodies an “openly radicalised ideological orientation, a jihadist-influenced worldview, a deeply confrontational mindset, a rigid, anti-democratic, anti-civilizational perspective.”

“Under such leadership, Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are not secure. They are not rationally controlled. They are susceptible to ideological misuse. They pose an existential risk to regional and global peace,” the Sindhi leader emphasised.

Burfat accused the Pakistani military establishment of using "religious extremism" as an official instrument of state strategy for decades. He stated that this has created and funded jihadist organisations, trained militants for cross-border terrorism in India, and supported extremist networks in the Kashmir region.

Burfat asserted that a stable future for the region is impossible as long as Pakistan’s “extremist state structure and its toxic presence” continue to endanger neighbouring nations, regional stability, and humanity at large.

“The civilised world must expose, confront, and dismantle this dangerous system. Until Pakistan’s extremism, terrorism, and irresponsible nuclear posture are eliminated, its existence will remain a perpetual threat to the region and to global peace,” he concluded.

