Sheinbaum says 1,009 Mexicans have left conflict zone in Middle East

Mexico City, March 11 (IANS) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that 1,009 Mexican nationals have left the conflict zone in the Middle East.

At her daily press conference on Tuesday, Sheinbaum said that the Mexican nationals traveled by land and Turkey is one of the countries with flights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that consular efforts by Mexican embassies in the Middle East have facilitated the evacuation of the Mexican nationals from Israel, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Bahrain, Lebanon and Qatar.

Travel to the Middle East is not recommended while the conflict situation persists, the ministry said, adding the Mexican embassies in the region remain attentive to requests for consular assistance and protection, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on March 4, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had announced that 279 Mexican nationals had been evacuated by land from various Middle Eastern countries amid the ongoing military conflict in the region.

"Most have departed by land to Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey, countries that have open airspace," Sheinbaum had said during her daily press conference at the National Palace.

Earlier on March 1, the Mexican government would always advocate for world peace, the country's President Claudia Sheinbaum had said, referring to the recent military attacks launched by the United States and Israel against Iran.

"Mexico will always advocate for world peace, which is very necessary at this time," Sheinbaum had emphasised at an event in the western state of Baja California Sur.

She pointed out that the country's constitution establishes that Mexico's foreign policy principles should be guided by the self-determination of peoples, non-intervention and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The United States and Israel began large-scale airstrikes against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military bases in the Gulf region.

