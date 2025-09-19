Seven killed in road accident in Eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 19 (IANS) Seven travellers lost their lives and two others sustained injuries as a car collided with a passenger bus in Wardak province in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, a statement of the provincial police office said.

The deadly accident took place on a road linking the country's capital city Kabul to southern Kandahar province on Friday afternoon, the statement said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The road, which crosses Wardak province, often sees deadly road accidents due to the carelessness of the drivers, it added.

On Wednesday, a provincial police spokesman, Ehsanullah Kamgar, said that at least three people were killed and two others injured when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

The accident occurred in the Argo district after the vehicle lost control on a steep path, resulting in the immediate deaths of three commuters, including the driver, and injuries to two children, said Ehsanullah Kamgar.

Deadly road accidents remain a persistent issue in war-torn Afghanistan, often attributed to deteriorating road conditions, reckless driving, and inadequate safety measures amid challenging terrain and limited infrastructure.

On September 16, police said one person was killed and three others injured, with one in critical condition as two motorbikes collided with each other in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

The mishap took place due to reckless driving in Kasham district on Monday evening, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar said.

On September 14, at least six passengers were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger car and a truck in Afghanistan's Faryab province.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Khwaja Sabz Posh district, where the vehicles rammed into each other, killing six commuters on the car instantly and wounding four others.

Among the victims were women and children, and all the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

