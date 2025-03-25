Russia developing "privileged strategic partnership" with India; expanding ties with major global states: Lavrov

Moscow: Russia is actively expanding ties with the majority of global states, including India with whom Moscow is developing a "privileged strategic partnership," the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

Addressing an event here on Monday, Lavrov said Russia is actively expanding ties with the majority of global states, including China, India, Iran, North Korea, as well as CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, state media TASS reported.

"We prioritize boosting ties with the majority of global states. The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with the People's Republic of China boast an unprecedented level of mutual trust," Lavrov said at a meeting of the board of trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

"We enjoy a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India," he was quoted as saying by Russian state media.

The Russian foreign minster noted that the formation of a fairer multipolar world order is the core trend. "New global centres outside the global West - China and India, as well as our other BRICS and the SCO partners - are getting increasingly stronger."

He said Russia maintains an intensive political dialogue, "including at the highest level, with SCO and BRICS countries, and other like-minded nations, including within the framework of the Group of Friends in Defence of the UN Charter, which has been established in New York and regularly meets at the level of deputy foreign ministers and national coordinators. "

"Serious progress has been reached in expanding and deepening of friendly ties with such states as the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Lavrov said.

Lavrov noted that Moscow puts "special emphasis on strengthening of all areas of cooperation with allies and partners among CIS member states, including within the framework of the Commonwealth, as well as the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union."

On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his wishes to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising India's achievements over the past 75 years. He also emphasised the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Russia and India.

"Russian-Indian relations are based on special and privileged strategic partnership. I am confident that we will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas, as well as constructive interaction in international affairs. Without a doubt, this meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with the efforts to form a fair multipolar international order," Putin's message read.

Putin and Prime Minister Modi remain in regular contact, holding talks over phone-call once every couple of months.

In December last year Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that President Putin has received an invitation to visit India from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dates for his visit will be set in early 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Russia twice in 2024, the first time in July as a part of the agreements within the 2000 Declaration on Strategic Partnership, followed by a second visit in October to participate in the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan. (ANI)