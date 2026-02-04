Rubio hails US–Sri Lanka ties on National Day

Washington, Feb 4 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the people of Sri Lanka on their National Day, highlighting what he described as a growing partnership rooted in shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.

“It is a great honor to congratulate the people of Sri Lanka as they celebrate their National Day,” Rubio said in a press statement issued by the State Department.

He said the United States and Sri Lanka have “built a relationship grounded in mutual respect and a commitment to a free, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” underscoring Washington’s focus on regional stability.

Rubio noted that ties between the two countries had strengthened under the Trump Administration. He pointed to recent US support following a major natural disaster in the island nation.

“Under the Trump Administration, our partnership has grown stronger, most recently demonstrated by the United States support for the Sri Lankan people after the devastating Cyclone Ditwah,” he said.

The secretary said the United States had provided direct assistance to help recovery efforts on the ground. “The United States is proud to have provided life-saving assistance and American expertise as well as resources to support these recovery efforts,” Rubio said.

Looking ahead, he said cooperation between Washington and Colombo would continue across several areas. “In the coming year, we will continue to cooperate to advance our economic ties, promote regional stability, and support the aspirations of our peoples,” Rubio said.

Sri Lanka marks its National Day on February 4 to commemorate independence from British colonial rule in 1948. The annual observance includes official ceremonies and public celebrations across the country.

The United States has in recent years increased engagement with Sri Lanka as part of its broader Indo-Pacific strategy, which emphasizes maritime security, economic connectivity, and democratic governance in the region.

