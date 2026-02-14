Rubbing salt into wounds of oppressed: Sindhi leader on European forums’ invite to Asim Munir

Berlin, Feb 14 (IANS) Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), condemned Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s presence at global security forums across Europe, calling it an insult to the communities facing “repression and occupation” within the South Asian nation.

The Sindhi leader highlighted that Munir has effectively placed Pakistani politics, the judiciary, business, and media under the “shadow of military boots”, and therefore cannot credibly represent peace.

“His presence at global security forums in civilised societies such as Germany and across Europe is an insult to the historical nations that endure repression and occupation within Pakistan. It is tantamount to rubbing salt into the wounds of oppressed peoples,” Burfat said.

“The so-called self-styled Field Marshal and corrupt Army Chief of the unnatural state of Pakistan, Asim Munir, is deeply implicated in the systematic persecution, enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of forcibly subjugated nations within Pakistan, including the Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtuns,” Burfat posted on X.

“Political activists are abducted, subjected to brutal torture, and their mutilated bodies are discarded as instruments of fear. Gross violations of human rights continue under his command. The same military establishment that has fostered religious extremism and terrorism across the region now seeks legitimacy on international platforms,” he added.

In a letter to the global community, including the United Nations, European Union and international human rights organisations, Burfat raised moral objections to the inclusion of Pakistan’s military leadership at the Munich Security Conference, scheduled from February 13-15.

The invitation to the terror state Pakistan and to Munir, whose record “reflects brutality, corruption, and an authoritarian mindset”, to participate in the Munich Security Conference constitutes a matter of “serious concern, deep sorrow, and grave alarm,” the Sindhi leader wrote.

“Such a decision necessitates careful and principled reflection by the Conference’s organising body and by all responsible international stakeholders associated with this global forum,” he stressed.

Burfat called on the European nations, warning that hosting Munir, accused of “sponsoring extremism and overseeing systematic repression”, undermines the very principles of human rights, justice, and international law that Europe claims to uphold.

“Granting him a platform at global forums contradicts the global commitment to peace, democratic values, and human dignity,” he stated.

Citing numerous human rights organisations, the Sindhi leader stated that enforced disappearances, alleged secret detentions and the discovery of mutilated bodies of political activists have intensified fears among affected communities across Pakistan.

Burfat highlighted that entire regions, including Sindh, Balochistan, and others, continue to report grievances related to political repression, cultural marginalisation, and economic exclusion.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s sheltering of Osama bin Laden significantly damaged the country’s international credibility and raised global concerns regarding counterterrorism commitments.

“This episode remains a central reference point in debates about Pakistan’s security policies and international responsibilities. In light of this historical and political record, it is deeply troubling to many observers that Pakistan’s military leadership is being invited to a forum dedicated to global peace and security,” Burfat noted.

Burfat stated that the Munich Security Conference, which seeks to uphold human dignity and democratic values, must carefully consider the implications of Islamabad’s participation in light of the ongoing human rights abuses by Pakistani forces.

