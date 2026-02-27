Rights group condemns Bangladesh police order to re-arrest Awami League leaders despite bail

Paris, Feb 27 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the “special directive” issued by Bangladesh’s Rajshahi Range Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohammad Shahjahan, instructing law enforcement authorities to re-arrest leaders and activists of the Awami League even after they secure bail from courts.

Expressing concern, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the February 24 directive, which reportedly instructs police to show Awami League leaders arrested in other cases upon release, constitutes a clear attempt to render judicial orders ineffective and represents a blatant abuse of administrative power.

“When a court grants bail, administratively re-arresting an individual effectively undermines the constitutional authority of the judiciary and weakens the very foundation of the rule of law. Such actions amount to a clear violation of human rights,” the rights body stated.

“The Constitution of Bangladesh guarantees personal liberty, the right to legal protection, and access to justice. Displaying so-called ‘shown arrests' after bail has been granted by a competent court violates the principle of separation of powers, judicial independence, and constitutional balance,” it added.

The JMBF warned that if such practices continue, the country’s legal framework risks becoming merely symbolic, with administrative discretion replacing the rule of law—“an alarming sign for any democratic state”.

“The current coalition government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) appears to be following the path of the previous unelected interim government by systematically weakening the country’s rule of law framework. Under the leadership of newly elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the emerging tendency to use state machinery as a tool of political retaliation is not only concerning—it poses a direct threat to democracy,” said Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF.

“Circumventing court bail orders through administrative directives to re-arrest individuals is not an isolated administrative irregularity; rather, it appears to be part of a deliberate political strategy. This culture of neutralising judicial orders amounts to open disregard for the Constitution and must stop immediately,” he added.

The JMBF called for the immediate withdrawal of the “special directive”, complete cessation of arrests and harassment based on political identity and full protection of judicial independence and implementation of court orders.

It further urged the formation of an independent and impartial investigation commission, along with active monitoring by international human rights organisations.

--IANS

scor/rs