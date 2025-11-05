Rights group condemn placing Baloch activists under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act

Quetta: Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) slammed Pakistani authorities for placing Baloch political activists and human rights defenders from across Balochistan in the Fourth Schedule of Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The rights body described the move as an attempt to end the Baloch public struggle through the use of force.

“This action is not only illegal but also reflects a dangerous trend, through which an effort is being made to suppress peaceful political activities, silence legitimate differences of opinion, and criminalise those who raise their voices for human rights, justice, and political freedoms,” read a statement issued by the BYC.

“The names of hundreds of Baloch political and human rights workers, including those of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's workers, have been added to the Fourth Schedule without any transparent proceedings, legal evidence, or fair judicial process. Meanwhile, the names of more political workers are continuously being added to this list,” the statement added.

According to the rights body the names of 64 individuals from the Hub area of Balochistan were added to this list, including political and human rights workers, students, and social activists.

“This process is a clear violation of constitutional and fundamental human rights, particularly the right to justice, freedom of expression, freedom of political assembly, and freedom of movement, which are guaranteed by international human rights laws. Using anti-terrorism laws as a tool for political pressure is the worst symbol of state oppression,” the BYC stated.

The rights body demanded that Pakistan immediately remove the names of all individuals, including political and human rights workers, from the Fourth Schedule and put an end to the practice of suppressing democratic political struggles and using anti-terrorism laws for political purposes.

Last month, several human rights organisations strongly condemned the Balochistan government's decision to place three peaceful Baloch women activists in the Fourth Schedule of the ATA.

The notification, issued on October 16 by the Balochistan Home Department, accused the Central Organiser of Baloch Women Forum (BWF) Shalee Baloch and members of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Naz Gul and Syed Bibi of facilitating and being associated with the activities related to "terrorism", listing them under the ATA.

The decision sparked widespread criticism from human rights bodies and activists across the globe, decrying the continued persecution of Baloch activists by the Pakistani authorities.

--IANS