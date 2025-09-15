Rights body spotlights rampant human rights abuse by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, Sep 15 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Monday highlighted that Balochistan remains one of the most severely affected regions in the world where enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings in staged encounters, and other grave abuses by the Pakistani forces have become a disturbing norm.

Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) made these remarks endorsing the recent statement by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, at the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council, where he warned that “no one is safe when human rights are under attack.”

The rights body accused the Pakistani military of targetting the Baloch population based on ethnic and linguistic identity. It stated that no segment of society is spared with students, lawyers, human rights defenders, women, political and social activists, traders and transport workers all facing continuous threats to their safety and freedom across Balochistan.

“Fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, assembly, movement, and religion are being crushed. Internet access has been entirely shut down in several regions for months, and partially restricted in major cities, including the provincial capital, Quetta. Peaceful political gatherings and demonstrations in support of human rights are routinely banned," read a statement issued by BVJ.

"Violence against women and cases of enforced disappearances involving female victims are also increasing. Among them is the case of Mahjabeen, a student with a disability (affected by polio), who has been forcibly disappeared for over two and a half months without any information provided to her family,” the statement added.

According to the rights body, cross-border trade, a crucial lifeline for people living in border regions, has been completely blocked, plunging thousands of families into deep poverty and economic despair in Balochistan. The BVJ emphasised that the state of educational institutions and healthcare facilities in the province is dire, reflecting years of deliberate neglect and marginalisation.

“The people of Balochistan are facing a double assault: a violent campaign of state repression targeting their identity and existence, and an equally devastating policy of economic, educational, and social exclusion that amounts to structural genocide,” said the rights body.

As the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council continues, the BVJ urgently appeals to all participating human rights organisations and defenders to pay special attention to the deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan.

The rights body urged the international community not to remain silent in the face of these crimes, stating that immediate and concrete action is needed to hold perpetrators accountable and to uphold the rights and dignity of the Baloch people.

