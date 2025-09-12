Rights body says Mahrang Baloch, other leaders are victims of Pakistan’s illegal judicial system

Quetta, Sep 12 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Friday alleged that its chief organiser Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders have been subjected to a prolonged judicial ordeal for over five months under Pakistan’s "illegally functioning" judicial system.

The remarks came after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Quetta on Thursday extended the physical remand of Mahrang Baloch, along with Bebagr Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebow Baloch, and Shahjee Baloch for 15 additional days at the request of the police.

“Since July, the Balochistan High Court has repeatedly issued successive remand orders against the BYC leadership in connection with three FIRs. These remand were extended until the 22nd of last month. Shockingly, in yesterday’s proceedings, sixteen new FIRs were brought forward. On this basis, the judge ordered an additional 15 days of remand. To date, seven FIRs have been brought under judicial process, while this most recent decision extends remand to sixteen more,” read a statement issued by the BYC.

Despite a prior judicial order instructing Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) not to introduce additional FIRs, the rights body stressed that CTD once again violated that directive by presenting three more cases.

According to the hearing, these 16 FIRs will constitute the last from Quetta’s jurisdiction, while the remaining FIRs registered in other parts of Balochistan and across provinces will be pursued following the current remand.

The BYC has consistently maintained that such tactics, the surfacing of new FIRs, repeated remand extensions, and the manipulation of judicial processes, are being weaponised to silence its leadership and suppress the collective voice of the Baloch people against crimes against humanity.

The rights body reiterated its urgent call to the international community, human rights organisations, and global defenders of justice to raise their voices against these abuses. It asserted that Pakistan’s use of repressive instruments, including continuous remands, the 3MPO (Maintenance of Public Order), and the fabrication of FIRs, is intended not only to punish the BYC leadership but also to extinguish legitimate dissent in Balochistan.

“This instrumentalisation of the judicial system represents a direct assault on human rights defenders in Balochistan, and by extension, on human rights advocacy everywhere. If those who dare to defend basic human dignity are silenced through illegal and punitive measures, then the very foundation of universal human rights is imperiled,” said BYC.

