Rights body raises alarm over death of man in Bangladesh allegedly in army custody

Paris, Jan 31 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation expressed grave concern over the death of a young man in Bangladesh’s Satkhira district, allegedly due to brutal torture by personnel of the Bangladeshi Army.

Citing eyewitness Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF), a Paris-based human rights organisation stated that 22-year-old Ismail Hossain was travelling towards Kakbashia Bazar area in Satkhira on a motorcycle without a helmet, along with two friends on January 29.

The rights body added that the trio encountered an army patrol team near the market, where the army personnel allegedly stopped the motorcycle and brutally assaulted Hossain, leading to his death at the spot.

According to JMBF, following the incident, the patrol team left the area immediately, sparking severe tension among local residents as the news spread.

The victim’s family members and the local community, it said, have demanded a fair and impartial investigation, as well as exemplary punishment for those responsible.

The JMBF stressed that the death resulting from torture by army personnel constitutes a grave violation of fundamental human rights as proclaimed by the United Nations and stands in clear contravention of international human rights law.

The rights body further stated that “any incident of extrajudicial violence or death perpetrated by members of law enforcement or security forces is extremely alarming for a democratic state committed to human rights. Such acts not only devastate a family forever but also severely undermine public trust between the state and its citizens.”

Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF, said, “The allegation of the death of an unarmed young man in Ashashuni raises serious questions about the rule of law and the human rights situation in Bangladesh. Extrajudicial violence by members of law enforcement agencies is completely unacceptable.”

“Such incidents do not merely destroy a single family; they shatter public trust in the state. We strongly demand a fully independent, impartial, and internationally compliant investigation into this death, and exemplary criminal punishment for all those found responsible. Without justice, such violence will continue to recur,” he added.

The JMBF called on the United Nations Human Rights Council, international and regional human rights organisations, and all foreign diplomatic missions based in Bangladesh to take appropriate action following a "thorough and credible investigation" into this incident.

