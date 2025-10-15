Rights bodies raise alarm over worsening health condition of differently-abled BYC leader

Quetta, Oct 15 (IANS) Several human rights organisations expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health and unlawful detention of Beebarg Baloch, a paralysed human rights defender and central leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), who has been imprisoned in a Pakistani jail for months.

According to the BYC, Beebarg underwent surgery on Tuesday after months of neglect and delay while remaining in "illegal detention".

However, the rights body said that the Pakistani authorities plan to send him back to jail immediately rather than placing him under medical observation or transferring him to a medical facility for rehabilitation.

"He has been suffering from severe muscle atrophy as a result of receiving subpar medical care. This has led to the development of deep vein thrombosis, a hazardous and potentially lethal condition. Due to a urethral stricture that blocked his ureteral system, he has been fighting a painful infection since September. He was at a high risk of developing septicaemia and kidney failure due to this condition," the BYC stated.

The BYC revealed that its legal and medical teams had to repeatedly petition Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for approval, even though Beebarg's surgery was desperately needed.

"This careless choice demonstrates total indifference to his vulnerable circumstances. His health is deteriorating quickly as a result of inadequate care. He has already endured months of suffering without getting the immediate medical attention he needs. His condition requires thoughtful, timely action," the BYC stressed.

Condemning the negligence, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, said that denying essential medical care to a disabled detainee constitutes cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment under international human rights law.

The rights body noted that under Section 169 of the Pakistan Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), detainees whose trials are unduly delayed or lack supporting evidence may be released on bail or bond. It added that considering Bebarg's medical condition and lack of legitimate charges, his continued detention is "unlawful".

Paank called upon the United Nations, Amnesty International, and the international human rights community to urgently intervene and press Pakistan to uphold its obligations.

--IANS

scor/sd/