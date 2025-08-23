Rights activist accuses Pakistani forces of killing four Baloch civilians in fabricated encounter

Quetta, Aug 23 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch on Saturday accused the Pakistani forces of cold-blooded murder of four civilians in Balochistan.

Citing credible reports, the human rights activist alleged that the Pakistani terrorist army orchestrated a fabricated encounter in the Basima area of the province to kill the Baloch civilians.

Citing verified local sources, he claimed that the deceased, residents of the Gidar area in Surab district of Balochistan, had earlier been held as hostages and kept in illegal custody of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

“Evidence confirms that more than 40,000 Baloch citizens have been illegally abducted and placed in secret detention centres by Pakistan's occupational forces. Many of them are being executed in custody in a systematic and gradual manner. These acts represent clear violations of international humanitarian law, amount to crimes against humanity, and constitute war crimes under established global conventions,” Mir posted on X.

Highlighting systematic atrocities in Balochistan, he said that the “occupying” Pakistani forces are committing and carrying out a campaign of genocide against the Baloch people. He stressed that such crimes cannot and must not be ignored.

Mir called upon international human rights organisations and global institutions to break their silence and take immediate action against the grave human rights violations by the Pakistani forces.

On behalf of the people of Balochistan, he urged the international community, the United Nations, and relevant human rights bodies to urgently intervene, hold Pakistan accountable, and ensure justice for the people of Balochistan.

Condemning the ongoing "illegal intrusion and brutal occupation" by Pakistan, Mir said, “The people of Republic of Balochistan strongly urge Pakistan's occupational forces to end their illegal presence in Balochistan and give a time frame to vacate from the sea, land, and air spaces of Balochistan immediately.”

People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan. Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the 'kill and dump' policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.

