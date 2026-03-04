Rajasthan youth killed in attack on tanker near Oman amid Iran-Israel tensions

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict in West Asia has brought grief to a family in Rajasthan, after Dalip Singh, a 24-year-old resident of Nagaur district, was killed in an attack on the commercial vessel MV Skylight near the strategically located Khasab Port in Oman.

Read More

The shipping company confirmed the incident on Wednesday, triggering shock and mourning in Khinwatana village.

Dalip Singh (24), son of K. Singh, had joined the Merchant Navy on January 22, 2026, and was serving as a crew member on a Palau-flagged oil and chemical tanker.

According to family members, they last spoke to him on February 28, when everything appeared normal. However, an attack on the morning of March 1 changed everything.

Dalip had taken up the job to improve his family’s financial condition. He had replaced another crew member after a shift change shortly before the attack.

The incident occurred when MV Skylight was anchored off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Oman's Maritime Security Centre, the vessel was struck either by a missile reportedly fired from Iran or by an explosive-laden drone boat.

The projectile hit the bow section of the ship, where Dalip Singh was reportedly on duty. The impact triggered a massive explosion and fire, causing severe damage to the vessel.

The body of Captain Ashish, a resident of Bihar, has been recovered.

Dalip Singh’s body was initially reported missing, with Omani rescue teams conducting search operations, but later reports confirmed his death.

According to the shipping company, there were 15 Indian and five Iranian crew members aboard the vessel at the time of the attack. While most were rescued during the emergency operation, three were initially reported missing.

The deaths of two crew members -- including Dalip Singh -- have now been confirmed.

The attack occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes, through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil supplies pass.

The region has become increasingly volatile amid rising hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Security analysts believe the strike may be linked to the broader escalation in the Gulf region.

As news of Dalip Singh's death reached Khinwatana village in Nagaur, grief engulfed the community.

He was the sole earning member of his family and had only recently begun his maritime career.

Villagers and family members have urged the Central government to extend full support to the bereaved family and strengthen safety measures for Indian seafarers working in conflict-prone maritime zones.

--IANS

arc/pgh