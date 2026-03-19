Qatar condemns Tehran's attack on Ras Laffan, declares Iranian diplomats ‘persona non grata’

Doha, March 18 (IANS) Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned and denounced what it described as a “blatant Iranian attack” targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City, which reportedly caused fires and significant damage to the LNG facility.

Read More

In an official statement, Qatar termed the attack a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to its national security and regional stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that despite Qatar’s policy of distancing itself from the ongoing conflict since its outset, and its commitment to avoiding escalation, Iran has continued to target it and neighbouring countries in what it called an irresponsible approach that undermines regional security and threatens international peace.

The ministry emphasised that Qatar has repeatedly called for refraining from targeting civilian and energy facilities, including those within Iran, to preserve regional resources and safeguard global peace. However, it noted that Iran’s continued escalatory policies are pushing the region toward the brink and risk drawing countries not directly involved in the crisis into the conflict.

Qatar further stated that the attack constitutes a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817. It renewed its call for the UN Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, and to take necessary measures to halt such serious violations and hold those responsible accountable.

The ministry also reiterated that Qatar reserves the right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which guarantees the right to self-defence. It stressed that the country would not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Qatar also declared the Iranian Embassy’s military and security attaches, along with the staff of the respective offices, as “persona non grata,” and directed them to leave the country within 24 hours.

The decision was conveyed through an official note delivered during a meeting between the Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro, and Iran’s Ambassador to Qatar, Ali Salehabadi.

The ministry explained that this decision comes in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security, in a flagrant breach of the principles of international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution No. (2817), and the principles of good neighbourliness.

The ministry also stressed that the continuation of this hostile approach by the Iranian side will be met with additional measures by the State of Qatar, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security, and national interests.

Reaffirming its stance, the ministry stated that Qatar reserves the right to take all necessary steps, in line with international law, to ensure the protection of its sovereignty and security.

--IANS

jk/sd/