Putin’s New Delhi visit puts India’s US and Russia balancing act under sharper American scrutiny

Washington, Dec 5 (IANS) US media outlets cast Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in New Delhi as a pivotal moment in India’s foreign policy calculus, with coverage centring on the Modi government’s attempt to preserve its deep strategic partnership with Moscow while navigating acute pressure from Washington.

The Washington Post described the visit as presenting PM Modi with a “delicate diplomatic challenge,” reporting that he must keep faith with Russia “without riling President Donald Trump,” who has penalised India for buying Russian crude and “fueling its ‘war machine’ in Ukraine.”

The Post reported that India’s refiners have already begun reducing purchases of Russian oil as US and European sanctions tighten, a shift analysts called a “significant blow” to Moscow’s wartime finances.

The New York Times highlighted the symbolism of PM Modi personally receiving Putin on the tarmac, calling it a gesture meant to underscore “the strong personal rapport” between the two leaders despite a fraught geopolitical moment.

It reported that India is “searching for a way to resolve its economic tangle with the Trump administration,” which has accused New Delhi of helping finance Russia’s war by importing heavily discounted crude.

The Times noted that trade, defence supplies, nuclear cooperation, fertilisers and a proposed labour-mobility agreement are among the issues on the summit agenda.

The Wall Street Journal offered one of the sharpest assessments, writing that Putin’s trip is intended “to protect a partnership that is a crucial economic and diplomatic lifeline for Moscow but one that has drawn the ire of the Trump administration.”

The Journal reported that Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports as punishment for India’s large-scale purchases of Russian oil. It added that India is likely to cut its Russian oil imports to about one million barrels a day this month—down from 1.8 million barrels a day in November—amid new US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil.

The Journal also noted that Putin is expected to offer “cheap oil and Russia’s latest arms” to strengthen bilateral ties, even as Indian officials have quietly discouraged expectations of major new defence agreements. Analysts cited by the paper said India could use Russian offers as leverage with Washington, given a US law that authorizes sanctions on countries that buy large defence platforms from Moscow.

Yet despite doubts about immediate arms deals, the Journal reported that “the trajectory of the relationship is upward,” with both countries seeking to expand trade beyond energy.

CNN focused on the Ukraine angle. Just before arriving in Delhi, Putin told India Today that Russia would “liberate Donbas and Novorossiya… by military or other means,” adding: “We will finish it when we achieve the goals set at the beginning of the special military operation, when we free these territories.”

CNN linked the remarks to his Moscow meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner earlier in the week, reporting that Trump later described the negotiations as “a perfect meeting” but conceded that “it does take two to tango.”

Across major US outlets, the visit is portrayed as a test of India’s strategic autonomy—its effort to maintain robust ties with Russia, its principal arms supplier, while cementing a fast-growing security partnership with the United States.

The Washington Post said New Delhi aims to signal to Moscow that “the fundamentals of the relationship remain strong,” even as India adjusts to global energy market shifts and US retaliation over Russian imports.

India and Russia have maintained a close strategic partnership since the Cold War, anchored in defence cooperation, energy trade and multilateral alignment.

Russia remains India’s largest source of military equipment, although New Delhi has diversified procurement in recent years.

The United States, now India’s largest trading partner, has deepened strategic engagement with New Delhi amid China’s rise.

Putin’s visit to India comes at a moment of heightened global tension, with US–Russia confrontation over Ukraine and shifting oil flows placing India at the centre of a complex geopolitical recalibration.

