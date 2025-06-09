Putin approves Russian navy development strategy

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a long-term strategy for the development of the Russian Navy through 2050, said presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev in an interview published on Monday.

"In this strategy, the Navy's current condition and capabilities have been assessed in light of operational experience gained during the special military operation," Patrushev, who is also the chairman of the Maritime Board, was quoted by Russian news outlet Arguments and Facts as saying.

He emphasised that a powerful and modern navy cannot be developed without a long-term understanding of the global maritime environment, the evolution of military threats, and clearly defined national goals, Xinhua news agency reported.

The document, which Putin approved on May 30, includes an analysis of the international military-political situation, potential scenarios for armed conflicts, and the naval capabilities of major powers. It sets forth strategic objectives for Russia's naval forces in both peacetime and wartime, as well as key parameters for the fleet's future composition and modernisation.

"In a word, this is a vital long-term document that answers the question of what Russia's naval power should look like to effectively defend its interests in the world's oceans," said Patrushev.

According to most publicly available rankings, Russia possesses the third most powerful navy in the world, following China and the United States. However, its naval forces have experienced several notable setbacks during the war in Ukraine.

However, Patrushev did not provide further details about the new strategy, though Russia has significantly increased its defence and security spending, reaching levels comparable to the Cold War era in terms of its share of GDP.

Open-source intelligence estimates that Russia maintains a fleet of 79 submarines, including 14 nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, along with 222 warships. The core of its naval power is concentrated in the Northern Fleet, based in Severomorsk along the Barents Sea.

Earlier on April 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it would allocate 8.4 trillion rubles (about $100.5 billion) to upgrade its navy in the next decade.

The changing global situation, emerging challenges, maritime threats and rapid technological advances require the creation of "a new image for the navy," Putin had said at a meeting on the development of the navy.

"The share of modern weapons and equipment in the Russian Navy's strategic nuclear forces stands at 100 per cent. This figure must be maintained in the future. The navy has played a key role in ensuring the country's defence and security and protecting Russia's interests in the world's oceans," Putin said.

--IANS