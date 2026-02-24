PM Modi's Israel visit will reaffirm deep, longstanding strategic partnership between both countries: MEA  

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Israel beginning Wednesday will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Tuesday.

PM Modi will pay a State Visit to Israel on February 25-26 at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. This will be PM Modi’s second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

"During the visit, Prime Minister will meet Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will review the significant progress made in India - Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people to people exchanges. The leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest," read a statement issued by the MEA.

PM Modi will also call on Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel.

"This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies," the MEA statement added.

On Sunday, PM Modi warmly acknowledged Netanyahu's personal tribute during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, where the Israeli PM described PM Modi as a “dear friend” and hailed his upcoming visit as a milestone in bilateral ties.

In his response to a video posted by Netanyahu on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit."

Netanyahu had shared a video from the cabinet meeting on X. In his remarks to his cabinet, Netanyahu termed PM Modi’s arrival to the country as a historic moment, underscoring the strength of the India-Israel alliance.

He spoke of a vision to forge a broader “axis of nations” in the Middle East -- an alliance of like-minded countries united “against radical forces” and committed to stability, security, and technological advancement.

Highlighting his personal rapport with PM Modi, the Israeli PM noted their frequent exchanges and mutual visits, calling the Indian leader not just a partner but a "personal friend".

Elaborating on PM Modi's engagements in Israel, Netanyahu said, "On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive. He will address the Knesset, and I am sure you will all be there. We will also hold an innovation event in Jerusalem and visit Yad Vashem together. I will also note something else, a special collaboration. We will advance cooperation in high-tech, AI, and quantum. I say AI and quantum not because it's not the future, its the present and we want to be among the world's leading nations in this field".

--IANS

/as